ARLINGTON, TX — Paige Bueckers has denied being a celebrity despite emerging as one of the most popular athletes in sports today. Celebrity or not, Bueckers' rise is catching the attention of fans, players, coaches and companies. Gatorade even surprised Bueckers with a limited edition flavor of her self-proclaimed “favorite drink” following the Dallas Wings' 80-71 win against the Golden State Valkyries on Tuesday night.

During the Wings' postgame press conference, a Gatorade bottle was placed on the table in front of where Bueckers was sitting. A reporter asked Bueckers about the drink — which had her face on it. Before Bueckers could even respond, Myisha Hines-Allen, who was sitting next to Bueckers, asked about it as well. Bueckers, with a shy but excited smile on her face, grabbed the bottle and showed Hines-Allen so she could see the front of it.

Paige Bueckers holding a Gatorade with her face on it. Myisha Hines-Allen asked about it and Bueckers showed it to her with a shy but excited smile on her face. Paige then turned it around and showed all of us reporters. Cool moment. Good vibes after a good win.

Paige Bueckers then turned it around to show the reporters once again before explaining the backstory.

“This is a limited edition Gatorade flavor,” Bueckers said. “Shirley Temple, it's like my favorite drink of all-time so they put it in a Gatorade flavor. So, pretty fire.”

Bueckers made her comments with a big smile on her face. Perhaps the honor of receiving her own limited edition Gatorade impacted that smile. Of course, the idea of drinking a Shirley Temple flavored Gatorade probably played a role as well, as the Shirley Temple is her “favorite drink of all-time.”

It was an all-around good moment following a strong win for Paige Bueckers and the Wings. It has been a challenging season overall for the team — they are now just 2-11 — but perhaps the victory on Tuesday will help Dallas get back on track.

The Wings will have a couple of days off before their next contest, which is scheduled for Friday night at 7:30 PM EST in Connecticut against the Sun.