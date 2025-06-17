ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Wings and Golden State Valkyries are set to go head-to-head on Tuesday night in Arlington. However, the game is more than just another regular season matchup for Paige Bueckers. In addition to playing against her former UConn women's basketball teammate Kaitlyn Chen, UConn head coach Geno Auriemma is expected to be in attendance. What does having the support of Auriemma mean to Bueckers?

“It means everything,” the Wings rookie said before Tuesday's game.

Auriemma, one of the best coaches in college basketball, has the respect of his current and former players. He played a pivotal role in Buckers' development throughout her time with UConn women's basketball.

Watching Bueckers in the WNBA will surely be a change for Auriemma. He will not be coaching on the sidelines this time around. Instead, it is Chris Koclanes leading the Wings.

Nevertheless, it would not be surprising to see Auriemma speak to Bueckers before and/or after the contest.

Paige Bueckers has enjoyed a strong start to her rookie campaign in the WNBA. She is averaging 17.4 points, 6.1 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals per outing across her first eight games played. Bueckers is shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from beyond the arc as well.

The Wings enter play with a 1-11 overall record. Defeating the 5-5 Valkyries is going to prove to be a difficult task. However, Dallas features enough talent to get the job done, especially if Bueckers plays up to her full potential.

Golden State, the WNBA's latest expansion team, has enjoyed a strong first chapter in the league. With that said, the Wings could make things interesting on Tuesday night.

Paige Bueckers will have extra motivation to play well with Geno Auriemma in attendance. The same can be said for Kaitlyn Chen, though.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8 PM EST in Arlington.