ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Wings held their Media Day on Wednesday. Paige Bueckers was among the players who spoke to reporters and she addressed a number of topics, including her time with UConn women's basketball. Bueckers spent five seasons with the Huskies, so what is a lesson or two she learned during her time with the program?

Paige Bueckers reveals the lesson she learned while playing at UConn#WingsUp pic.twitter.com/RMnV2rc2f9 — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) May 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

“So many lessons,” Bueckers told reporters Wednesday. “The importance of taking responsibility for everything and taking accountability for your own actions which then leads you to hold others accountable, and how important that is to success. Can't tell somebody to do something that you're not doing yourself so it holds you to a different standard as well. I would say that, amongst many others.”

Paige Bueckers ready to use UConn experience in WNBA

Bueckers is focused on helping the Wings win games. She can use the lessons she learned at UConn to help her at the WNBA level.

Bueckers, who suffered an ACL injury during the middle of her college basketball career, understands what it takes to deal with and battle back from adversity. She knows what it takes to find success as well, as evidenced by both being selected first overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft and her championship with the Huskies.

Of course, playing at the WNBA level presents its own set of challenges as compared to college basketball. Bueckers is hoping to make the adjustment without too much trouble. She's impressed early in the preseason, but it has obviously been a limited sample size.

Nevertheless, Bueckers was the No. 1 overall pick for a reason. The Wings believe in her potential. She has a chance to become a star in the league.

Paige Bueckers will look to lead the Wings to a victory on Saturday in a preseason game against the Toyota Antelopes in Arlington.