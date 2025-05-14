After a tumultuous couple of months with the Mavericks trading Luka Doncic, the city of Dallas is on a comeback over the last few weeks. The Dallas Wings and the Mavs both won their respective draft lotteries, landing them Paige Bueckers and presumably Cooper Flagg. The Dallas Stars are also having a great run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and have the upper hand in the second round against the Winnipeg Jets.

The Stars have a chance to really take control of their first round series on Tuesday night in Game 4 against the Jets. After coming in with a 2-1 series lead, the Stars can move within one win of advancing to the Western Conference Finals with a victory in front of a rowdy Dallas crowd.

Part of that Dallas crowd is one of the city's newest stars. Bueckers showed up to Game 4 repping a Stars sweater in her new city.

Paige Bueckers is in attendance for Game 4 of the Dallas Stars-Winnipag Jets series 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LM48HCvqxj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 14, 2025

Bueckers is already making herself at home in her new city and the fans in Dallas will surely appreciate it.

The Stars have a 3-1 lead over the Jets in the third period, so it does appear as if they are on the right track toward taking that commanding 3-1 lead. A conference finals appearance would be monumental for Dallas, and it looks like one of the top contenders to win the Stanley Cup. Mikko Rantanen has been the best player in the playoffs, and that has been the difference for Peter DeBoer and company so far.

Bueckers will be hoping to have similar success in year one in Dallas. The Wings will have one of the most talented backcourts in the WNBA with Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale and DiJonai Carrington, but the front court could be a problem in a league loaded with great bigs. Regardless, Bueckers is already ingratiating herself with the city of Dallas and should make an immediate impact both on and off the court in her rookie season.