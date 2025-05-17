The Indiana Fever are looking to take a massive leap forward in year two with Caitlin Clark running the show. Even after making the playoffs in the young phenom's rookie season, Indiana knew that massive changed had to be made.

Now, heading into year two, Stephanie White is replacing Christie Sides as the head coach and the Fever have completely revamped their supporting cast with experienced veterans who can play both sides of the ball. Ahead of the new season, Clark credited the experience that those players bring to the table, via Chicco Nacion of theScore.

“The main thing we were lacking last year was (playoff) experience,” Clark said, per Nacion. “Adding really great vets like (Bonner), Syd (Colson), and Tash (Howard) and putting that experience around us of not just being in this league, but also winning.

“They have the championship pedigree … and I think having their voices in our locker room and on the court every single day is what's gonna really help us.”

Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner were two of the best supporting pieces on the market this offseason, so it speaks to the future outlook of the Fever that they both chose to come to Indiana and play with Clark.

Indiana finished in the No. 6 spot in the WNBA last season, so they will at least be looking for a spot in the top four and home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Coming into the season, the Fever are widely regarded as one of the tip contenders for the WNBA Championship alongside the New York Liberty, Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces.

Players like Bonner and Howard will have a lot to do with whether the Fever end up reaching that ceiling, but Clark will determine how far this team can really go. She was already a First Team All-WNBA player as a rookie, so another step forward would make her arguably the best backcourt player in the league.

The Fever will get their 2025 campaign underway on Saturday with a battle against the Chicago Sky.