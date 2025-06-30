Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is listed as questionable for Tuesday’s Commissioner’s Cup championship game against the Minnesota Lynx, according to a team news release. The 2024 rookie sensation has missed the Fever's last two games due to a left groin injury.

Clark, who missed Friday’s 94-86 win over the Dallas Wings, returned to practice Sunday but was limited to non-contact shooting drills. Fever head coach Stephanie White confirmed that the team is taking a cautious approach with Clark’s recovery.

“We’re just trying to progress slowly, making sure we don’t have any setbacks,” White said, as reported by Brian Haenchen of the Indianapolis Star.

Clark said she felt “good” following the practice session but remains day-to-day.

“(I’m) doing everything I can to put myself in position to play the next game every single time,” she said. “That’s always my goal, to be available for the next game. I’m doing everything I can with the medical staff to be able to get my body right.”

The two-time Gatorade Player of the Year had not missed a game in her career prior to suffering a left quad strain earlier this season, which sidelined her for five games between May 24 and June 14. Her groin injury has now caused her to miss seven games total in her first WNBA season.

Clark’s absence was felt during Indiana’s recent stretch, though the team managed to secure a road win in Dallas. The Fever, now 8-8, will look to continue their momentum Tuesday when they face the Lynx at 8 p.m. on Prime Video.

The Fever will also be without Damiris Dantas, who is fulfilling national team obligations. The Lynx will miss Karlie Samuelson, out with a foot injury.

The game kicks off a demanding stretch for Indiana, with eight games scheduled over the next 16 days leading up to the All-Star break. The Fever return home Thursday to begin a five-game homestand against the defending champion Las Vegas Aces.

Clark’s potential return would be a boost as the Fever prepare for that slate. While her status remains uncertain, her presence at practice and updates from the team suggest a return could come soon.