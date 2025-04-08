Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has solidified her status as a bona fide superstar who certainly needs no introduction to most basketball fans. Clark was also a powerhouse at Iowa, where fans first saw her play like the legendary force she's now known to be.

Clark joined comedian David Letterman on his Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, and shared an unbelievable story during her appearance that lines up perfectly with her reputation.

“We have a practice team that's just all guys. They have to be students at the university,” Clark began. “I think we were down 15. So we, like, make a couple threes, we cut it to, like, 10.”

Letterman interjected to get some clarification from Clark. “Was it you, or was everybody making threes?”

“It was me,” Clark responded as she chuckled along with the audience. “But the points went to the Iowa Hawkeyes.”

The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year then abruptly jumped to the highlight of her story, which took Letterman and everyone in attendance by surprise.

“I think I had 22 points in two minutes, was the moral of the story,” Clark said while receiving a thunderous round of applause from the crowd.

Clark went on to detail how she even impressed herself with her performance during the practice scrimmage. “Usually, I never react when something… like, I hit a big shot or… I do, but never in, like, a shocked way,” she said.

“After my fifth three in a row in, like, a minute, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.' I couldn't believe it,” Clark continued. “I was running around, and we ended up winning. Our boy practice players didn't hear the end of it.

“They still don't! I still love to bring it up to them. We talk a lot of crap,” Clark concluded with a subtle smile.

At one point during the interview, Clark mentioned there was no footage of her feat. However, the internet quickly dug up the video proof, which first emerged during Iowa's 2024 March Madness run.

Letterman is a native of Indiana, where Clark now plays professional basketball, and has expressed being a fan of hers since her college days with the Hawkeyes. The long-time TV host has also been spotted sitting courtside at Fever games to see Caitlin Clark in action.