Fans have demanded that the WNBA implement officiating changes since the viral altercation between the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun. With Caitlin Clark seemingly the victim of more physical fouls than any other player in the league, former Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder spoke out on behalf of her ex-pupil.

Bluder, who coached Clark from 2020 to 2024, says the league needs to call more fouls. The retired coach said players would hate the change but would “adjust” to stay on the floor. Bluder added that she feels an “egregious” foul should lead to a significant fine for both the player and the team at fault.

“I think there needs to be more freedom of movement in our game,” Bluder said, via TMZ Sports. “Which means yes, calling more fouls, which people don't like, but people will adjust. I mean, the players will adjust. If we start calling more fouls and emphasizing the rules, players will adjust because they want to be on the floor. So it will take a little bit of time, but yeah, I think that needs to happen. I think when something egregious happens on the floor, that person needs to be tossed. I think they need to be fined [and] the organization needs to be fined. I'm not just talking about $10,000, I think it needs to hurt.”

Bluder coached the Hawkeyes for 24 seasons, beginning in 2000. She retired at the end of the 2023-2024 season, one year after Clark left the program. She is the winningest coach in Iowa women's basketball history, claiming five Big Ten titles and two Final Four appearances along the way.

Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham incidents in Fever-Sun game

Article Continues Below
More Indiana Fever News
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) high-fives fans after scoring a 3-pointer Saturday, June 14, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Fever’s Caitlin Clark holds convincing WNBA All-Star Game voting leadMalik Brown ·
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles against Golden State Valkyries guard Tiffany Hayes (15) during the third quarter at Chase Center.
Fever’s Caitlin Clark reaches low only seen once before in her WNBA careerMalik Brown ·
Tiffany Hayes and Natalie Nakase very happy while Caitlin Clark's opposite them with snowflakes around her with a wintery background
How Natalie Nakase’s Valkyries game plan bothered Caitlin Clark, FeverKenzo Fukuda ·
ndiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (left) signs an autograph before the game against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center.
What Fever star Caitlin Clark learned from watching Stephen CurryKenzo Fukuda ·
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Iowa Hawkeyes guard Kate Martin (20) take questions at Rocket Mortgage Arena, Thursday, April 4, 2024 in Cleveland.
Caitlin Clark shares hilarious moment in reunion with Valkyries’ Kate MartinDavid Yapkowitz ·
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the first half against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Caitlin Clark makes completely honest Stephen Curry admissionDavid Yapkowitz ·
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) and Connecticut Sun guard Jacy Sheldon (4) get into a fight in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The recent uproar stemmed from Clark's physical altercation with Sun guards Jacy Sheldon and Marina Mabrey. Sheldon inadvertently fouled Clark at the top of the key, to which the latter responded by getting in her face. As the surrounding players converged, Mabrey shot in and body-checked Clark to the deck. Given Clark's popularity, fans were unhappy with Mabrey's response to the situation.

A few plays later, Fever guard Sophie Cunningham got involved by fouling Sheldon hard on a fast break. As Sheldon went up for a layup, Cunningham yanked her down by the arms, sending a clear message to the Sun. A near-brawl ensued, resulting in Sheldon and Cunningham both getting ejected.

After the game, Mabrey and Cunningham both received fines for their actions. Mabrey, who was given a technical foul during the game, had her penalty upgraded to a Flagrant 2, which would have led to an immediate ejection. Neither player received a suspension and only had to pay a $400 fine, which the league mandates for Flagrant 2 fouls.