Fans have demanded that the WNBA implement officiating changes since the viral altercation between the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun. With Caitlin Clark seemingly the victim of more physical fouls than any other player in the league, former Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder spoke out on behalf of her ex-pupil.

Bluder, who coached Clark from 2020 to 2024, says the league needs to call more fouls. The retired coach said players would hate the change but would “adjust” to stay on the floor. Bluder added that she feels an “egregious” foul should lead to a significant fine for both the player and the team at fault.

“I think there needs to be more freedom of movement in our game,” Bluder said, via TMZ Sports. “Which means yes, calling more fouls, which people don't like, but people will adjust. I mean, the players will adjust. If we start calling more fouls and emphasizing the rules, players will adjust because they want to be on the floor. So it will take a little bit of time, but yeah, I think that needs to happen. I think when something egregious happens on the floor, that person needs to be tossed. I think they need to be fined [and] the organization needs to be fined. I'm not just talking about $10,000, I think it needs to hurt.”

Bluder coached the Hawkeyes for 24 seasons, beginning in 2000. She retired at the end of the 2023-2024 season, one year after Clark left the program. She is the winningest coach in Iowa women's basketball history, claiming five Big Ten titles and two Final Four appearances along the way.

Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham incidents in Fever-Sun game

The recent uproar stemmed from Clark's physical altercation with Sun guards Jacy Sheldon and Marina Mabrey. Sheldon inadvertently fouled Clark at the top of the key, to which the latter responded by getting in her face. As the surrounding players converged, Mabrey shot in and body-checked Clark to the deck. Given Clark's popularity, fans were unhappy with Mabrey's response to the situation.

A few plays later, Fever guard Sophie Cunningham got involved by fouling Sheldon hard on a fast break. As Sheldon went up for a layup, Cunningham yanked her down by the arms, sending a clear message to the Sun. A near-brawl ensued, resulting in Sheldon and Cunningham both getting ejected.

After the game, Mabrey and Cunningham both received fines for their actions. Mabrey, who was given a technical foul during the game, had her penalty upgraded to a Flagrant 2, which would have led to an immediate ejection. Neither player received a suspension and only had to pay a $400 fine, which the league mandates for Flagrant 2 fouls.