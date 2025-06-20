Even before Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark came to the WNBA, she was getting comparisons to Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry due to the way they both play. Clark dazzled fans at Iowa due to her penchant for deep three-point shots in the same manner as Curry.

Ahead of the Fever’s game against the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday, Caitlin Clark paid homage to Stephen Curry by shouting out, ‘Curry’ during team shootaround. During a media availability session, Clark explained how Curry has been an inspiration to her, as per Kendra Andrews of ESPN.

“He’s one of the greatest basketball players of all time. . .he’s really changed the way basketball is played,” Clark said. “Maybe at times, me and him both, kids shouldn’t always chuck up a bunch of threes. . .but it’s cool to be here. He’s someone I certainly idolize.”

What also made Clark’s Curry shoutout significant is the fact that it came at Chase Center, the home of the Warriors. It’s a place where Curry has sunk numerous three-point shots.

As far as the matchup at hand, the Fever are looking to win their third consecutive game. Clark recently made her return to the lineup after missing time due to a quad injury. The Fever are currently 6-5 and in third place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Clark took the league by storm last season, winning Rookie of the Year and setting a few WNBA records in the process. This season, her time has been limited to start due to said quad injury, but she’s back in the lineup now.

She’s appeared in six games to this point at a little over 33 minutes per game. She’s been averaging 21.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocked shots with splits of 44.7 percent shooting from the field, 40 percent shooting from the field and 75.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.