The Indiana Fever are 6-5 in their last ten games. The return of Caitlin Clark from injury has been a big boost; the Fever are 2-1 with her back in the lineup. Unfortunately, Indiana head coach Stephanie White will be without veteran forward DeWanna Bonner against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday.

The 37-year-old has been away from the team since playing 20 minutes in their loss to the Atlanta Dream on June 10. Fortunately for the Fever, the former All-Star is not injured. Instead, Bonner's absence is tied to personal reasons off the court.

Indy Star Sports writer Chloe Peterson asked White about Bonner's status after Saturday's practice. According to White, Bonner is still away from the team and she does not know when the veteran will return.

Stephanie White says DeWanna Bonner is doing well, but there's no timeline for her return. Bonner has missed three games because of personal reasons and is not with the Fever on their road trip. pic.twitter.com/7bdPEdxezd — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 21, 2025

“She's doing well,” White said about Bonner. “Again, no timeline. I think it's day-to-day for us. (We) make sure that we're continuing to be supportive of DB(Bonner).”

Bonner joined the Fever this winter, one of many additions to the team. After so much Clark's plate was so full in 2024, Indiana committed to getting her as much help as possible.

Bonner moved into third on the WNBA's all-time scoring list earlier this season. However, her role is much smaller than it used to be. Instead of starting the majority of games for White, the 16-year pro embraced a bench role. She spells Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard, serving as the primary offensive option for the second unit.

Reporters have not confirmed what exactly Bonner is dealing with off the court. However, White, Clark, and the rest of the Fever have pledged their support for their locker room leader.

While they encourage Bonner to take the time she needs to address her personal issues, the Fever could use her back on their roster. She would be a big boost against the Aces, but White will have to get by without her.

Indiana's season got off to a slow start thanks to Clark's injury, but the team has shown flashes of brilliance. They secured their spot in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Final against the Minnesota Lynx on July 1. White hopes to have Bonner back on the court by then to help the Fever gain confidence.

For now, Bonner remains away from Indiana. White and her team have survived without her, but eagerly await her eventual return.