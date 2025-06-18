Caitlin Clark has taken her fair share of hits this WNBA season, but Tuesday night’s game against the Connecticut Sun pushed things to a new level. Clark was poked in the eye, shoved to the floor, and slapped with a technical foul in a chaotic sequence that also saw Sun players Marina Mabrey and Tina Charles penalized, while Jacy Sheldon was hit with a flagrant, Outkick reports. Fever guard Sophie Cunningham later delivered a hard foul on Sheldon, and both were ejected with less than a minute remaining.

What sparked more conversation than the officiating or the final score was the growing chorus of voices calling out the league for how Clark is being treated. One of the loudest came from tennis legend Chris Evert, who voiced her frustration on social media. Even an adult film star had share her rage.

“When will these ladies realize, accept, and appreciate @CaitlinClark22 is the best thing that ever happened to women's basketball,” Evert wrote. “This is a bad look for the sport and what's happened to sportsmanship?”

Her remarks followed a post from veteran journalist Christine Brennan, who is preparing to release a book about Clark. But Evert was not the only one weighing in.

Kendra Lust and the Growing Outcry

Adult film star Kendra Lust also shared her thoughts, expressing disbelief over the league’s lack of response. “How was nobody ejected? This is crazy,” she tweeted. “Poke to the eye more intentionally than a UFC fight, then another player comes and knocks her down.”

Article Continues Below

Later, Lust was asked what it might take for the WNBA to step in. Her response was blunt. “I think it’s either gonna be her getting hurt or a fight for the WNBA to finally take action. Other top players in the league speaking up would help also,” she said.

Clark has taken hits throughout her rookie campaign. She was struck in the eye during a game against the Sun last season, slammed to the floor against Chicago, and even close-lined to the head. The recurring physicality has raised eyebrows, not just among fans but also across different corners of pop culture.

After the latest skirmish, crew chief Ashley Gross told reporters that Clark was penalized for “reacting in an unsportsmanlike manner.” Fever head coach Stephanie White said she was not given any explanation for the technical foul.

What started as a conversation about a promising rookie has shifted to a bigger discussion about accountability and image. When voices like Chris Evert and Kendra Lust are united on an issue, it speaks volumes. Caitlin Clark’s impact is no longer just about stats or star power. It is now about respect, protection, and the way a league chooses to handle its moment in the spotlight.