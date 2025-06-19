The Indiana Fever are currently gearing up for a road game against the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday evening from San Francisco. Indiana is coming off of a resounding home win over the Connecticut Sun in which Caitlin Clark scored 20 points in her second game since returning from an injury.

Ahead of Thursday's contest, the Fever got some tough news regarding their head coach Stephanie White.

“NEW: Steph White will not be with the team at Golden State tonight for personal reasons,” reported Chloe Peterson of IndyStarSports on x, formerly Twitter.

Peterson also added that “Austin Kelly will be the acting head coach, similar to how he was at Chicago.”

Despite the win on Tuesday against Connecticut, the big story of the game was the scuffle that took place with just seconds left, when Sophie Cunningham of the Fever committed a hard foul on Jacy Sheldon of the Sun in retaliation to Sheldon's foul on Clark earlier in the game.

The skirmish resulted in multiple technical fouls as well as the ejection of Cunningham, although the league ruled that she will not be suspended for Thursday's game on the road.

A big stretch for the Fever

Caitlin Clark has looked every bit like herself since returning from an injury that kept her out for multiple weeks earlier in the season. Her Fever teammates did an admirable job of holding down the fort in her absence, and now, the team is over the .500 mark as they embark on this West Coast trip.

Clark recently produced one of the highlights of her young WNBA career with a virtuoso performance to hand the New York Liberty their first lost of the season, at one point nailing three pointers on three straight possessions to send the crowd into a frenzy.

The Golden State Valkyries have had a decent start to their inaugural season in the WNBA, currently sitting at 5-6 11 games into the campaign.

In any case, the Fever and Valkyries are slated to tip things off on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.