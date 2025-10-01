The Las Vegas Aces are back in the WNBA Finals after escaping the Indiana Fever in overtime in Game 5, 107-98. The Aces exploded for 21 points in the extension to seal the win and set a date with the Phoenix Mercury for the championship.

The Fever made a big rally in the fourth quarter to prevent the Aces from pulling away. They, however, suffered a huge blow when Aliyah Boston was whistled for her sixth foul during a rebound play with only 27.1 seconds left and the game tied at 84-84.

Without Boston in overtime, Indiana had difficulty in the paint on both ends, giving Las Vegas the chance to pull away. Her exit also further handicapped the Fever, who lost Kelsey Mitchell to a leg injury in the third quarter and did not return.

Fans were in utter disbelief that the referees called a personal foul on Boston at such a crucial juncture of the game.

“There is NO WAY that’s a foul on Aliyah Boston. I’m about to lose my Fever mind!! Las Vegas Aces bailed out #Fever #Aces, said @Alex__Monaco.

There is NO WAY that’s a foul on Aliyah Boston I’m about to lose my Fever mind!! Las Vegas Aces bailed out #Fever #Aces pic.twitter.com/FkpyJ9N4s5 — Alex Monaco (@Alex__Monaco) October 1, 2025

“It took the refs, KM going down, AB fouling out with joke calls, and overtime for the Aces to beat the Fever #wnba,” added @BaelfireCosplay.

It took the refs, KM going down, AB fouling out with joke calls, and overtime for the Aces to beat the Fever #wnba pic.twitter.com/4nG8y3lxVX — Bael 🔥 (@BaelfireCosplay) October 1, 2025

“So we all knew tonight that Aliyah Boston would be in foul trouble immediately, right? I knew it was coming. It's how the Aces have beaten the Fever all year. Including the regular season,” wrote @Flash_v9.

“Referees should not be deciding close games. The whistle should be studied, the key is to complain, and it switches around next game. Must not watch finals,” posted @angelayoho1.

“The WNBA blows, man. The referees are horrible. Boston never should’ve fouled out,” commented @AaronNesmithFan.

Boston finished with 11 points and 16 rebounds in 32 minutes.

It was the Fever's best run in the playoffs since reaching the WNBA Finals in 2015.