The Indiana Fever put up a courageous effort but ultimately fell short against the Las Vegas Aces in overtime in Game 5, 107-98, of their semifinals series on Tuesday.

The Fever were outscored by the Aces in overtime, 21-12, as A'ja Wilson and company proved to be too much.

It didn't help that Indiana lost Kelsey Mitchell due to a leg injury in the third quarter and was ruled out of the contest. Aliyah Boston, meanwhile, fouled out in the final 27 seconds of regulation after a controversial whistle.

After the bitter loss, Fever coach Stephanie White said Mitchell was immediately given medical attention.

“She's got a lot of lower-body cramping. She's currently at the hospital right now, getting fluids,” said White in the postgame conference.

Stephanie White on Kelsey Mitchell's injury: "She's got a lot of lower body cramping. She's currently at the hospital right now getting fluids" 🙏 pic.twitter.com/s6yrW6A4uq — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) October 1, 2025

Amid the unfortunate development, White hailed the dogged mindset of her squad despite losing two of their best players.

“This group is all heart. It's really hard to put into words,” added the former Coach of the Year, as quoted by ESPN's Alexa Philippou.

Mitchell, who was having a strong series against the Aces before the leg injury, only played 23 minutes and tallied 15 points, two rebounds, and two assists. She helped force a do-it-all affair after recording 25 points, three rebounds, and four assists in Game 4.

It was a sorry ending for the three-time All-Star, who re-signed with the Fever in the offseason after testing the waters in free agency for the first time.

Still, as White pointed out, the Fever have nothing to be ashamed of. They reached this far despite getting bitten by the injury bug, most notably Caitlin Clark.