The Indiana Fever’s season came to a disappointing end against the Las Vegas Aces after a thrilling loss in Game 5. However, Sophie Cunningham and the rest of the Fever stars go into the offseason with their heads held high.

Despite constant challenges and her season coming to a premature end in August, Cunningham had plenty of positives to list.

“15 new friends, a couple fines (&fights), a new tooth, a new knee, and a happy heart …. year 7 is one for the books✨🫶🏼,” she wrote on Instagram.

And while she may be looking at the season that just went by, her teammate Caitlin Clark is already looking ahead.

“Time to run it back 😏🖤,” she commented on the post, seemingly determined to go the extra step in the coming campaign.

Cunningham arrived at Indiana in January 2025 after six seasons with the Phoenix Mercury. The Fever star was fined $1500 twice for comments made on her podcast “Show Me Something” about the state of WNBA’s officiating, previously also receiving a $500 fine for a TikTok video she posted, once again about “some officials.”

Further, the “new tooth” came after a collision with Jacy Sheldon against the Connecticut Sun back in May. Now, she is hoping to return in time for the 2026 season after tearing her MCL in August, once again against the Sun.

On the other hand, Clark was in a similar boat, starting just 13 games this season before a right groin injury ended her campaign in July. The 23-year-old did earn her second All-Star appearance and looks set to return in time for the new season.

Those were not the only players the Fever entered the playoffs without. Chloe Bibby, Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson all missed the postseason, which further exposes just how far the Fever fought.

Hence, despite the elimination, there is little doubt that most fans will only have positives to look back on, just like Cunningham.