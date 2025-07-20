Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark has already become one of the best players in the WNBA despite only being in her sophomore year. Selected as the starter and captain for this year’s All-Star game, Clark impressively made the list despite struggling with a groin injury for much of the campaign.

The same injury eventually proved to be her undoing as she sat out of All-Star festivities, despite this year’s event being held at the Fever’s Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

“Yeah, I mean certainly unfortunate and there's been quite a few injuries over the course of, beginning this season for quite a few people. So, a lot of people in the same boat as myself. Even my team has dealt with some injuries tonight,” Clark said ahead of the game.

The Fever superstar joined Satou Sabally in the list of injuries from Team Clark, with A’ja Wilson also doubtful due to a wrist injury. Still, CC not only plans to assist the New York Liberty’s Sandy Brondello, who will be coaching Team Clark, but is also looking to enjoy the weekend.

“I mean I am not going to say I've just getting around-the-clock treatment, I've been still trying to enjoy this weekend and having a balance of that at the same time and soaking all of this in and you know, once tomorrow comes around I will completely shift my focus to getting as healthy as possible,” she said.

Clark, who has battled injuries throughout her rookie campaign, underwent imaging Wednesday and is listed day-to-day by Fever coach Stephanie White. The groin injury adds to a growing list of ailments, including previous issues with her left quad and groin.

She has now missed 10 regular-season games and one Commissioner’s Cup final this year. This is uncharacteristic for the guard, who had never missed a college or pro game until this season.