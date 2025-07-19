The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game was supposed to be an Indiana Fever showcase, but Caitlin Clark's untimely groin injury put an unfortunate wrench in those plans. However, while Clark will watch the game from the bench, her absence creates an opportunity for teammate Kelsey Mitchell.

Mitchell was ultimately chosen to replace Clark in the All-Star Game starting lineup, according to Indy Star reporter Chloe Peterson. Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes received her first All-Star nod in Clark's stead, but will come off the bench, with Mitchell taking the vacant starting spot.

Mitchell will start next to Sabrina Ionescu, Jackie Young, A'ja Wilson and Aliyah Boston for Team Clark. Young is also replacing an injured Satou Sabally. Sykes will come off the bench with Gabby Williams, Kayla Thornton, Kiki Iriafen, Brionna Jones and Sonia Citron.

Team Clark will face a starting lineup of Napheesa Collier, Paige Bueckers, Breanna Stewart, Allisha Gray and Nneka Ogwumike for Team Collier. Courtney Williams, Skylar Diggins, Alyssa Thomas, Angel Reese, Kelsey Plum and Kayla McBride make up Team Collier's reserves.

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and will be broadcast on ABC. Although Clark will not be playing, she will be on the bench and assisting Sandy Brondello with coaching her team.

Kelsey Mitchell headlines Fever's 2025 All-Star representatives

Without Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell became the Fever's top player during All-Star weekend. However, as hosts of the 2025 annual event, Indiana was well represented.

Not only will Boston join Mitchell on the court for Team Clark, but sharpshooter Lexie Hull also participated in the three-point contest. Hull replaced Clark, who was expected to make her debut in the event. Despite Hull's season-long success from deep, she did not fare well in the contest that eventually went back to Ionescu.

The Fever's most interesting gimmick of the weekend will certainly be backup guard Sydney Colson, who is making her stand-up comedy debut at Fever Fest on Saturday night. Hosted by comedian Kevin Hart, the event will commence shortly before the All-Star Game at the Everwise Amphitheater.