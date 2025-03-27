The Indiana Fever are ready to take over the WNBA. Indiana already has Caitlin Clark leading a talented team that made the playoffs in 2024. Now the Fever have added even more talent, including Sophie Cunningham, who could put them over the top in 2025.

Fever guard Sophie Cunningham is excited to play with Caitlin Clark in 2025. Cunningham explained how she plans to approach her first season in Indiana with Clark.

“I think when you have someone like Caitlin she doesn’t really need a lot of help,” Cunningham said via Yahoo Sports. “Like she already knows how to play the game. She knows where she wants to be, she has an itch and a willingness to do whatever it takes to win. But I think again, you don’t know what you don’t know. In our league it’s all about experience and it’s about people taking you under your wing and helping you out. So I’ve always said if she wants that I’m going to kind of be there for her.”

The Fever traded for Cunningham back in January. She previously played for the Phoenix Mercury alongside the ‘GOAT' Diana Taurasi.

Cunningham expressed excitement about going from playing with Taurasi to Clark.

“I want to have a lot of fun with her. I want to win a lot of ball games, I want to win championships with her but I also want to make sure she’s good off the court as well,” Cunningham added. “I’m hoping that she leans on me if she wants it. I think that’s why I’m so excited is because I have been blessed to see what it’s like under the GOAT and now you’re going to the Baby GOAT.”

Cunningham is expected to contribute as a bench player for the Fever in 2025. In 2024, she logged 8.4 points per game with the Mercury. It was her worst season over the past three years, in part because of her 37.8% three-point percentage.

Perhaps a different role in Indiana will free Cunningham up to play her best game.

Fever are ready to push for a WNBA championship in 2025 after strong offseason

The Fever made a ton of improvements this offseason that have them positioned to compete for a title in 2025.

Indiana replaced Christie Sides with head coach Stephanie White to start the offseason. The Fever also upgraded their starting lineup by bringing in Natasha Howard to replace NaLyssa Smith and adding star veteran DeWanna Bonner.

Indiana also has a deeper bench with players like Cunningham and Sydney Colson joining role players like Lexie Hull and Damiris Dantas.

It will be fascinating to see how far the Fever can get during Caitlin Clark's sophomore season.