On Sunday, the sister of Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham called out the league and referees following her season-ending knee injury.

“@WNBA maybe you should focus less on fining players for commenting on your poor officiating & more about hiring officials that are able to call a consistent game and protect your athletes. Pathetic. Praying for you” said Lindsey Cunningham posted on X.

Afterwards, a fan provided a nasty comment towards Lindsey by calling her the b word. On Tuesday, Sophie unequivocally responded to the fan on X.

“some of us were raised by the words of “don’t bite off more than you can chew” and some of us didn’t. “fafo”

On Sunday, Sophie Cunningham was taken out of the game against the Connecticut Sun. Afterwards, the Fever went onto win the game 99-93 in overtime.

Cunningham's absence is the latest in a slew of injuries piling up for the Fever. Additionally, Caitlin Clark has missed a considerable part of the season due to injuries.

Also, Fever guards Syd Colson and Aari McDonald are out for the season with injuries. As of now, the Fever are 19-16 and they are holding the 6th place ranking in the WNBA.

However, their chances for a postseason spot remains up in the air.

The Fever are hanging on by a thread

At the beginning, the Fever were hyped up as one of the top teams in the league. A potential title contender with the likes of Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, Natasha Howard, Aliyah Boston, and DeWanna Bonner starting.

Not to mention Cunningham, McDonald, and Lexie Hull coming off the bench. However, with the departure of Bonner to the Phoenix Mercury and the rash of injuries, they are more vulnerable now than ever.

The Fever have nine games remaining in the season. The playoffs are scheduled to begin on September 14th.