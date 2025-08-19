On Sunday, the sister of Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham called out the league and referees following her season-ending knee injury.

“@WNBA maybe you should focus less on fining players for commenting on your poor officiating & more about hiring officials that are able to call a consistent game and protect your athletes. Pathetic. Praying for you” said Lindsey Cunningham posted on X.

Afterwards, a fan provided a nasty comment towards Lindsey by calling her the b word. On Tuesday, Sophie unequivocally responded to the fan on X.

“some of us were raised by the words of “don’t bite off more than you can chew” and some of us didn’t. “fafo”

On Sunday, Sophie Cunningham was taken out of the game against the Connecticut Sun. Afterwards, the Fever went onto win the game 99-93 in overtime.

Cunningham's absence is the latest in a slew of injuries piling up for the Fever. Additionally, Caitlin Clark has missed a considerable part of the season due to injuries.

Also, Fever guards Syd Colson and Aari McDonald are out for the season with injuries. As of now, the Fever are 19-16 and they are holding the 6th place ranking in the WNBA.

However, their chances for a postseason spot remains up in the air.

The Fever are hanging on by a thread

At the beginning, the Fever were hyped up as one of the top teams in the league. A potential title contender with the likes of Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, Natasha Howard, Aliyah Boston, and DeWanna Bonner starting.

Not to mention Cunningham, McDonald, and Lexie Hull coming off the bench. However, with the departure of Bonner to the Phoenix Mercury and the rash of injuries, they are more vulnerable now than ever.

The Fever have nine games remaining in the season. The playoffs are scheduled to begin on September 14th.

More Indiana Fever News
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) is injured on a play against Connecticut Sun guard Bria Hartley (14) in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Fever’s Sophie Cunningham to miss remainder of 2025 season with knee injuryJoey Mistretta ·
Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) returns the ball against the Connecticut Sun in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Fever star Kelsey Mitchell accomplishes impressive feat for 2nd time in 2025Jackson Stone ·
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) on the court injured as they take on the Connecticut Sun in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Sophie Cunningham injury sparks outrage as her sister blasts WNBA and refs, highlighting ongoing injury concerns and officiating issues.
Fever guard Sophie Cunningham’s sister blasts WNBA, refs after injuryYasmin Edañol ·
Aug 17, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) is helped off the court injured as they take on the Connecticut Sun in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Sophie Cunningham seems to make light of knee injury in IG postZachary Draves ·
image thumbnail
Stephanie White gives emotional tribute to Fever after dramatic win over SunRichard Pereira ·
Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) drives the ball against Connecticut Sun center Olivia Nelson-Ododa (10) in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Fever’s Kelsey Mitchell joins Diana Taurasi in WNBA history in 21-point comeback vs. SunMalik Brown ·