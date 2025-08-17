Sophie Cunningham knows how to have a good time.

The Indiana Fever star was celebrated by her teammates at practice while she ushers in her 29th birthday. The Fever guard was gifted a pink cowboy hat from her teammates, and they gave Cunningham a brief rodeo moment at practice. She put on her pink cowboy hat and danced through her teammates, who were all clapping for her. Cunningham was smiling and laughing her way through the Soul Train-esque runway with glee in celebration of her birthday.

happy birthday to the one and only Sophie Cunningham 🤠❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/UMEl1AxCLC — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

It didn't stop there. Cunningham received a lot of love from her friends and family online, which she reposted to her Instagram Story on Aug. 17. Her teammates showed her more love online as well, with Fellow Fever guard Lexie Hull shared a selfie of the two with a party background, and Fever guard Makayla Timpson posted a short video of Cunningham at a restaurant having a good time.

Sophie Cunningham on joining the Indiana Fever

Earlier this year, Cunningham joined the Fever in a four-team trade also involving the Connecticut Sun and the Dallas Wings. Prior to joining the Fever, she was on the Phoenix Mercury for six seasons.

“I think that since I’ve been out here in Phoenix it hasn’t always been easy,” Cunningham told The New York Post. “There’s been a lot of trials. There’s been a lot of lessons learned, a lot of experiences that I thought was just like any WNBA team, but I think it’s built me. It’s made me tougher. It’s tested my persistence and my mental quite a bit.

“I think it’s built me for something bigger and better, and the stage that we’re about to be on with the players that I’m about to be with — I think I am built for this.

While Cunningham is excited to now be on the Fever, she understands that it's going to take hard work and alignment amongst everyone to make it work.

“And that doesn’t mean it’s always going to be rainbows and butterflies … each season has their thing. But I just feel like when you’re in a good mindset and you’re around really good people who have a common goal [it works].”

So far this season Cunningham is performing well as she averages 8.9 points, hitting 48.2% of her field goals and 44.1% of her three-pointers, 3.6 in rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game, according to ESPN. The next Fever game is against the Connecticut Sun today (Aug. 17) at 1 pm ET.