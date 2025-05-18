Indiana Fever star forward DeWanna Bonner reached an incredible milestone, jumping to third all-time on the WNBA scoring list. While the headlines from the Fever's 93-58 victory over the Chicago Sky will be consumed with Caitlin Clark's triple-double and altercation with Sky star Angel Reese, Saturday marked the debut of several new players on this roster. That included Bonner, the six-time All-Star who is sure to be inducted into the Hall of Fame when she retires. The 37-year-old put up seven points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals while being +15 on the floor.

That scoring total gave Bonner a remarkable feat that the league celebrated over social media.

History made 👑 DeWanna Bonner passes Tina Thompson to move into 3rd all-time on the WNBA scoring list.#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/klzKh9el3W — WNBA (@WNBA) May 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

In just one game, the Fever already looked like they were in midseason form. The starting lineup included two new players: Bonner and two-time All-Star Natasha Howard. Early in the game, Bonner and company made an effort to get the talented forward the ball so that she could get an early rhythm. It worked, as Howard finished the game with 15 points and three steals. The All-Star trio and Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell were also phenomenal, showcasing how many options this team has.

Overall, the Fever gradually pulled away throughout the contest before making this game a full-on blowout in the fourth quarter. This team should get progressively better as the season continues and the new players become more comfortable with their teammates. In addition, Sophie Cunningham, a key addition this offseason, has yet to make her season debut. Overall, Saturday's performance was a concerning warning from Indiana to the rest of the league. The future is now for this franchise, which is building aggressively around its very young stars.