Lexie Hull had a noteworthy franchise feat in Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals between the Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces on Friday night.

In 32 minutes of action, Hull had a stat line of 16 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and a steal. She shot 6-of-10 from the field, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc, and 1-of-2 from the free-throw line.

Hull made eight 3-pointers in the last two games for the Fever, per Polymarket Hoops. She tied the franchise record for the most triples made over a two-game span in the playoffs.

Lexie Hull tonight: 16 PTS

10 REB

4 AST

Lexie Hull tonight: 16 PTS
10 REB
4 AST
2 BLK Ties the Fever franchise record for most threes over a 2-game span in the playoffs (8).

How Lexie Hull, Fever played against Aces

Despite Lexie Hull's efforts, it wasn't enough as the Fever lost 84-72 to the Aces in Game 3.

Indiana battled with Las Vegas throughout the course of the game. They only trailed 35-34 at halftime, but lost control as the visitors outscored them 49-38 in the last 20 minutes of regulation.

Shot accuracy and ball movement made the difference in this matchup. The Aces prevailed by shooting 50.8% from the field, including 40% from three, while creating 20 assists. It wasn't the same for the Fever, who converted 35.6% of their total shot attempts, including 30.4% from deep, while dishing out 14 assists.

Three players scored in double-digits on Indiana's behalf, including Hull. Kelsey Mitchell led the way with 21 points, two rebounds, two steals, and an assist. She shot 8-of-26 overall, including 3-of-11 from downtown, and 2-of-5 from the charity stripe. Aliyah Boston came next with 12 points and eight rebounds, Shey Peddy had eight points and two rebounds, while Natasha Howard provided five points and five rebounds.

The Fever will fight to keep their season alive against the Aces in Game 4. The contest will take place on Sept. 28 at 3 p.m. ET. If they force Game 5, it will commence on Sept. 30.