Despite not being on the court, Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark are supporting the Indiana Fever against the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Playoffs.

Cunningham reposted a video from a fan on her Instagram Stories. It shows Cunningham and Clark rooting for the team from the bench. The fan dubbed them “coach.”

Luckily, the “coaches” helped will the team to victory with their moral support. The Fever beat the Aces in Game 1 of the WNBA Semifinals.

Kelsey Mitchell led the way with her dominant performance. Mitchell had 34 points after making over 50% of her shots. She also had one rebound, three assists, and two steals.

Fever stars Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark's injury-riddled 2025 seasons

Cunningham and Clark have had disappointing 2025 campaigns. The former had her inaugural season with the Fever cut short with a torn MCL injury that occurred during their game against the Connecticut Sun on August 17, 2025.

Before her injury, Cunningham was averaging 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. She played in 30 games, starting 13 of them, before her injury.

Prior to being traded to the Fever, Cunningham played six seasons with the Phoenix Mercury. She was drafted in the second round of the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Clark played in only games in 2025. She played in 40 games in 2024, averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game. She was named WNBA Rookie of the Year for her season. Clark was also a WNBA All-Star and named All-WNBA First Team.

She was picked with the first overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft. Clark played college basketball at Iowa from 2020 to 2024 before her professional career.

Throughout her 2025 campaign, Clark was battling injuries. On September 4, 2025, Clark announced that she would not be able to return this season. So, she and Cunningham have been watching the team from the sidelines. Hopefully, they will be ready to go by the time the 2026 season begins.