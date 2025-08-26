Posting a thirst trap on Instagram is bound to elicit responses, as Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham learned after her teammate, Caitlin Clark, was at a loss for words.

On Monday, August 25, 2025, Cunningham posted a thirst trap on Instagram. She is wearing a black fringe coat, a matching black cowboy hat, and boots in the image on the passenger's side of a truck. “Back when my knee was healthy,” she captioned the post.

Clark responded, simply saying, “Jeez[,] Sophie.” The two-time WNBA All-Star followed that up with another comment saying she “can't like this” post.

Both of Clark's comments have gone viral. Each of the comments has garnered over 8,000 likes. This is not the first time Clark has commented on one of her posts.

On Wednesday, August 6, 2025, Cunningham posted a video with another Fever star, Lexie Hull. They were sitting poolside before a game, and Cunningham wrote, “Convince us there's a swimsuit brand that wants to partner with two Indiana Fever mermaids.”

Clark could not help but respond to them, especially since it came on a game day. “Swimsuit brands[,] plz comment ‘focus on basketball,'” Clark commented.

Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark's injury-riddled 2025 seasons

Cunningham and Clark's first season as teammates on the Fever came to an abrupt end on Sunday, August 17, 2025, during the team's game against the Connecticut Sun.

In the first half of the game, Cunningham went down with a non-contact injury. It was later confirmed that she suffered a torn MCL, meaning she was out for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, Clark has had an injury-riddled season. She is dealing with groin and ankle ailments that have kept her out of action since July 15, 2025. That was also the last time they shared the court— the Fever played the Sun on July 15. Clark and Cunningham scored 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Cunningham had to step up in Clark's absence. Now, the team is down both of its top stars. Hopefully, Clark is able to get back on the court soon. There are seven games left in the regular season, and they have a record of 19-18, good for third place in the Eastern Conference.