It has been an injury-filled season for the Indiana Fever, with stars like Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham getting hurt, and the team assembled five of its players dealing with ailments.

Before the Fever's recent game against the Chicago Sky on Friday, September 5, 2025, they rounded up five of their injured players. They posed together with crutches or whatever other accessories required for their injuries. “Show 'em some love [thumbs up and red heart emojis],” the caption read.

This did not sit well with Cunningham, who quickly responded with a Quote Post on X, formerly Twitter, minutes after it was posted. “A sick joke,” Cunningham replied.

Sophie Cunningham, Caitlin Clark, and the Fever's injury-filled 2025 season

Currently, the Fever are treading water while some of their star players are out. They are on a two-game win streak against the Sky and Washington Mystics, bumping their record up to 23-20.

The Fever previously won the Commissioner's Cup and clinched a playoff berth. They are currently in third place in the Eastern Conference Division.

Unfortunately, Clark will not return during the 2025 season. She has been dealing with injuries all year, and her latest groin injury will keep her out for the rest of the year.

Chloe Bibby, one of the Fever's forwards, is also out for the year with a knee injury. Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald are also sitting out for the remainder of the year.

Cunningham's injury was a tough blow for the team. It occurred during the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, August 17, 2025. The Fever won the game in overtime, but they lost Cunningham for the year.

She went down with an apparent leg injury in the first half of the game. It was later confirmed to be a torn MCL, and she would get surgery to repair it.

Before her injury, Cunningham was averaging 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and a steal per game. She started in 13 games (playing in 30 total) before the injury occurred.

It put an end to her first year with the Fever. Cunningham previously spent the first six years of her career with the Phoenix Mercury, who drafted her in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft. Her career-best year was in 2022, when she played 29.5 minutes per game, averaging 12.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.