The Indiana Fever announced Thursday that forward Chloe Bibby will miss the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season due to a left knee injury, adding to the team’s growing list of unavailable players during the final stretch of the regular season.

Bibby, 27, initially signed a seven-day contract with the Fever on July 25 and was later retained for the rest of the year. She appeared in nine games for Indiana, averaging 3.9 points and 1.2 rebounds in 9.8 minutes per game. She shot 35.7% from the field and 39.1% from three-point range. The injury occurred during warm-ups ahead of the team’s 95-90 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on August 22 and ultimately ended her season before the postseason push.

In response to Bibby’s absence, the Fever signed guard Bree Hall to a Rest-of-Season hardship contract. Hall, 22, was selected No. 20 overall by Indiana in the 2025 WNBA Draft and participated in preseason play. She scored nine points and collected four rebounds during an exhibition game against the Brazil National Team on May 4.

With Chloe Bibby out for the season, Fever add Bree Hall as Caitlin Clark’s status remains in question

During the 2025 season, Hall also joined the Golden State Valkyries on multiple hardship contracts before rejoining the Fever. Her return provides added depth to an injury-depleted roster as Indiana attempts to maintain playoff position.

Article Continues Below

The update on Bibby follows a recent injury status report for star guard Caitlin Clark. Head coach Stephanie White told reporters on Tuesday that Clark has not resumed contact practices, making her status for the final regular season games uncertain.

“That's the hope, she's working as hard as she can to make sure she is coming back or capable of coming back,” White said, according to Indianapolis Star reporter Chloe Peterson. “Again, I think the long-term viewpoint of her health and wellness is the most important thing.”

Clark has been sidelined since July 15 after reaggravating a groin injury. A bone bruise in her left ankle was also discovered during the recovery process.

Indiana, now 21-20, sits third in the Eastern Conference with three games remaining. The Fever will host the Chicago Sky (10-30) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ION in a matchup featuring standout forward Angel Reese. Indiana will then travel to face the Washington Mystics (16-25) on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBA TV before concluding the regular season against the league-leading Minnesota Lynx (32-8) next Tuesday, September 9.