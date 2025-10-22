The New York Giants continue to shuffle their roster after a disappointing 38-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday night. With offensive inconsistency and a lack of explosiveness in the return game plaguing their season, the front office is reportedly turning to a familiar veteran for help.

Just one week after being sent home by the Atlanta Falcons due to a “private matter,” wide receiver and return specialist Ray-Ray McCloud appears to have found a new home. According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, citing D. Orlando Ledbetter, “The Giants are expected to sign former Falcons WR and returner Ray-Ray McCloud.”

McCloud’s abrupt departure from Atlanta came under mysterious circumstances. Head coach Raheem Morris confirmed that the 28-year-old was sent back to Atlanta before the team’s Week 7 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, describing it as a private issue between the player and the organization.

“He said it was a private matter between the team and McCloud,” ESPN’s Marc Ramondi reported. “Morris said he doesn’t know if McCloud will return.”

Before the fallout, McCloud had recorded six catches for 64 yards in four games this season. He played just 51% of the team’s offensive snaps — a steep drop from his 86% usage in 2024, when he posted career highs with 62 receptions for 686 yards and a touchdown.

The veteran’s declining role coincided with the firing of wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard, a move McCloud publicly called “tough” after describing Hilliard as the best coach he’d ever had.

Despite the off-field turbulence, McCloud remains a valuable depth piece and one of the league’s most reliable returners. Over his eight-year career, the Clemson product has contributed to several teams, including the Steelers and 49ers, known for his versatility and speed in the open field. For a Giants offense desperate for playmaking ability and consistency, McCloud’s signing provides a low-risk, potentially high-reward addition.

The Giants’ passing attack, led by Jaxson Dart, has struggled mightily since the season began, ranking near the bottom of the league in yards per attempt and red zone efficiency. Injuries to key players have only compounded those issues. Adding McCloud could offer a spark on special teams and give Dart another short-area target capable of generating yards after the catch.

New York enters Week 8 at 2-5 and faces a critical stretch of divisional matchups that could determine the course of its season. With trade rumors swirling around several teams, the Giants’ decision to add a veteran like McCloud signals an attempt to stabilize the offense, even if the move doesn’t solve their deeper structural problems.