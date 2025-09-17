Fever forward Aliyah Boston, like most of her teammates, struggled from the field in Sunday's Game 1 loss to the Atlanta Dream. She understood what was needed of her in Tuesday night's elimination game, however, and stepped up on offense. The three-time All-Star scored 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting in an impressive 77-60 win. It was obvious Boston was feeling it when she drained a rare 3-pointer during the third quarter, which electrified the home crowd in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Indiana Pacers pillar Tyrese Haliburton was among those in attendance who was going wild for the former Rookie of the Year. And for good reason. Boston's trey put the Fever up eight and gave way to a thunderous end to the third. Indiana entered the final frame with a 15-point lead and never looked back. When a player who shot 20.7 percent from distance this season connects from downtown, it should have a huge impact on team morale. That is certainly hard to argue based on what transpired.

Aliyah Boston buries the 3-ball and the Fever bench, along with Tyrese Haliburton were LOVING it 🙌pic.twitter.com/kYW68ZIm8a — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 17, 2025

The Fever finished 8-of-19 from 3-point range (42.1 percent) and will now head into a decisive Game 3 with a fair amount of confidence. Kelsey Mitchell posted a game-high 19 points and two steals, and rookie Makayla Timpson added nine points and three rebounds in nine minutes off the bench. The Fever shut down the Dream defensively, holding them to 37.9 percent shooting from the floor.

It took a collective effort to extend this series, but Boston is undeniably a huge difference-maker. When she produces on offense, it brings a whole new layer to Indy's attack. Public expectations are low for a Caitlin Clark-less Fever squad this postseason, but one cannot discount this group's talent or grit.

Aliyah Boston must stay aggressive for Thursday's do-or-die clash in College Park, Georgia. Tyrese Haliburton will surely be watching.