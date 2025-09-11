The Indiana Fever's 2025 WNBA season has been filled with immense highs, brutal setbacks, and unexpected periods of perseverance. Going into the postseason without their superstar rookie Caitlin Clark, many counted the Fever out as serious playoff contenders. But the narrative surrounding this young and hungry team won't be solely dictated by Clark’s absence. The Fever are quietly building a new legacy — one that may be tested to its core in the first round of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs.

Clark, arguably the most hyped rookie in WNBA history, had an immediate impact on the team’s performance and marketability. However, a groin injury late in the regular season sidelined her for the remainder of the year and cast doubt over Indiana’s playoff viability. But despite this significant loss, the Fever refused to fade.

Veterans like Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston took command, leading the Fever through the final stretch of the campaign with a mix of poise and urgency. Natasha Howard provides interior presence and leadership, while role players such as Lexie Hull and Odyssey Sims have stepped up when called upon. As a result, the Fever clinched a playoff berth for the second straight season — a major accomplishment for a team that was previously dwelling in lottery obscurity.

Now, with the postseason on the horizon, the Fever are prepared for an uphill battle. Their two most likely first-round opponents, the two-time WNBA champions Las Vegas Aces and the surprisingly surging Atlanta Dream, present vastly different challenges, but both matchups hold opportunities for bold surprises and thrilling performances. With the possible matchups looming, the Fever’s playoff journey promises to be anything but conventional. Let's look at the boldest predictions for Indiana’s postseason run, analyzing the chances against the potential first-round opponents and exploring the elements that could define their success or downfall in 2025.

1. Fever will steal at least one game on the road

Even without Clark, the Fever are not entering the playoffs just to get bounced early. In fact, the team has shown that it can function as a cohesive unit, even without its floor general. Indiana may not steamroll elite competition, but their roster — especially the core trio of Mitchell, Boston, and Howard — has enough experience and firepower to compete and win at least one game on the road in the first round. The Fever’s ability to defend, rebound, and execute in crunch time has improved notably throughout this year. Winning one playoff game, especially in an opponent's arena, is not only possible but highly likely.

2. Fever win their first series as underdogs

If the Fever draw the Aces in the first round, most fans would consider them doomed from the start. Las Vegas remains a juggernaut, boasting a stacked lineup featuring A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, NaLyssa Smith, Jewell Loyd, and Jackie Young. The defending champions are battle-tested, well-coached, and devastatingly efficient, ending the regular season on a record-setting win streak.

However, the playoffs are about timing as much as talent. The Aces have shown occasional lapses in focus during the regular season, especially against younger teams willing to scrap. If Indiana can force Las Vegas into a grinding, low-possession game, they might just pull off an unbelievable upset and flip the pressure. To accomplish this, the Fever would need near-perfect execution.

Mitchell would have to explode offensively, a young Boston would need to hold her own against a powerhouse in Wilson in the paint, and Indiana’s perimeter defense would need to be relentless. Turnovers would need to be kept to a minimum, rebounding must be dominant, and bench contributors would be critical to production. If all of that clicks, an upset becomes realistic.

While facing Las Vegas might require perfection, a matchup against Atlanta offers more flexibility. The Dream have had a standout regular season, setting a franchise record for wins, and their consistent offensive weapons in Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray, and Brionna Jones have been impressive. Indiana matches up fairly well with Atlanta, having defeated them earlier in the season with a standout performance from Howard, and Atlanta’s defense can be exploited in transition.

The Dream's offense, while potent, is not as consistent as the Aces' offense. If the Fever can slow the game down, dominate inside with Boston and Howard, and get timely shooting from Mitchell, they could also win out in a series over Atlanta. Beating the Dream would not just be a moral victory — it would be a signal that the Fever are no longer a rebuilding team, but a legitimate playoff force to be reckoned with. It would also inject major momentum into the 2026 campaign, particularly with Clark, alongside Sydney Colson, Sophie Cunningham, and Aari McDonald, expected to return fully healthy.

Article Continues Below

3. One game becomes a classic

Whether Indiana plays the Aces or the Dream, one game in the series will be a nail-biter, likely when the Fever get an opportunity to host their opponent in front of their loyal home crowd. The fanbase in Indianapolis has been electric all campaign long, emboldened by Clark’s presence and the team’s dramatic turnaround. The fans remain engaged even in Clark’s absence, and that energy could help push the Fever to a thrilling once-in-a-lifetime victory. Expect at least one contest to go down to the wire, potentially decided by a final possession, buzzer-beater, or overtime thriller.

4. Boston takes center stage

With Clark out, the spotlight has turned to Mitchell and Boston. Both players are capable of All-WNBA-caliber performances, and the playoffs provide the perfect stage to elevate their status in the league. Mitchell, one of the league’s most explosive scorers, has the ability to carry a team for stretches, while Boston combines elite rebounding with powerful post play and high basketball IQ. If one of these players were to have a breakout playoff series, it would be Boston, which could vault her into league-wide superstardom. The Fever's longevity in the 2025 WNBA playoffs will be determined by whether they can get a stellar performance out of Boston.

Facing the Aces would be the ultimate test of the Fever's growth. Las Vegas is elite on both ends of the floor, offering championship-level defense with scoring and playmaking from the perimeter. The key to competing with the Aces lies in disrupting their rhythm. Indiana would need to limit second-chance points, push the pace when possible, and force Vegas into as many contested jump shots as possible.

If Indiana draws Atlanta, the odds improve slightly. While the Dream are deep and talented, they lack the playoff pedigree of the Aces. The Dream rely heavily on shooting from beyond the arc and athleticism, which are areas where the Fever can compete. Their best bet would be to dominate inside, slow down the game, and limit Atlanta’s transition opportunities. Boston and Howard can win the battle on the boards, while Mitchell can exploit defensive mismatches.

No matter the outcome, the 2025 WNBA Playoffs mark a turning point for the Fever. Whether they exit quietly in the first round or pull off a historic upset, this postseason will shape their trajectory for years to come. The absence of Clark undeniably leaves a significant impact, but it has also forced other players to grow, take leadership, and define themselves outside her shadow.

The Fever’s success now hinges on teamwork, grit, and a belief that they belong among the W's elite. The 2025 playoffs could end up producing the next WNBA powerhouse, and if a few of these bold predictions come true, it may be Indiana who re-steals the spotlight this fall.