Las Vegas Aces fans caught a glimpse of a strange sight when reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson rolled up for the first preseason game of the 2025 campaign. Wilson was spotted decked out in UConn women's basketball gear despite notably being a championship-winning South Carolina alum.

The reason for Wilson's interesting fit of choice came down to losing a bet. The Huskies tee and navy-and-red striped overalls were the fault of teammate Kiah Stokes, who was a standout during her time at UConn. After Stokes' alma mater took down Wilson's in this year's NCAA Tournament, she used the power from winning the wager to force the superstar into the rival merch.

NEVER thought we'd see the day A'ja Wilson wears UConn gear… but that's what happens when you lose a bet to Kiah Stokes! Happy first day of preseason 😂 pic.twitter.com/dS6stywyD8 — WNBA (@WNBA) May 2, 2025

Wilson may have been able to stomach wearing the outfit with style, but Gamecocks fans were appalled enough on her behalf.

“My girl trying to keep it together the best she can,” one fan commented on X, formerly Twitter. Even a UConn fan had sympathy for Wilson. “Kiah did her so dirty!” they posted.

Another WNBA supporter voiced how they were impressed Wilson chose to put the Huskies merch on at all. “She always keep her word we all love her for that,” the user concluded.

Luckily, the outfit didn't distract from the day's mission: Facing off against the Dallas Wings and Paige Bueckers, who is ironically responsible for Wilson's attire, in her WNBA debut. Wilson was up for the assignment, putting up 19 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two blocks to help propel Las Vegas to a dominant 112-78 victory over Dallas.

The next time the Aces will be in action, they'll be taking on the new-look Phoenix Mercury May 6 on their home court.