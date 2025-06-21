The Las Vegas Aces have not gotten off to their typical hot start in 2025, going just 5-7 through the first 12 games. As they continue to work out the kinks, A'ja Wilson believes impatient Aces fans are “spoiled” by the team's back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023.

Wilson, who missed three games with a concussion, returned for Las Vegas' Friday night clash with the Seattle Storm. Her return did not prevent the Aces from suffering their third consecutive loss, dropping them to 1-5 in their last six outings. After the game, Wilson noted that the team is in “unfamiliar territory” as they continue putting the pieces together.

“Us as a team, we have it, we just got to find it within each other,” Wilson said, via Las Vegas reporter Nick Walters. “It takes time, but, obviously, we spoiled a lot of people without our greatness, with our legendary basketball style. We spoiled our fan base. We spoiled a lot of people with that, and now they expect that out of us in every single game… I think we're in unfamiliar territory, but we're about to get real familiar with being uncomfortable and leaning on one another. That's what we're going to continue to do.”

Regardless of the loss, the Aces desperately needed Wilson back. Entering the Friday night matchup with the Storm, Wilson led the team in every major statistical category. She is currently averaging career-highs with 3.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game.

A'ja Wilson, Aces look to rebound against Fever

The Aces will look to end their longest losing streak of the year in their first matchup with the Indiana Fever on Sunday afternoon. The 6-6 Fever enter the game off a loss to the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday night.

Indiana also recently welcomed its best player back to the lineup with Caitlin Clark returning from a five-game absence. Clark led the Fever to a 102-88 win over the league-leading New York Liberty in her first game back. The Fever followed up that win with a nod over the Connecticut Sun before falling to the Valkyries on the road.

The Aces and Fever met four times in 2024, with Las Vegas sweeping the season series. With Indiana amid a three-game West Coast road trip, the Aces are in a prime position to end their current skid. However, the Fever are a stellar 4-2 in their last six games, a stark contrast from Las Vegas' recent stretch.