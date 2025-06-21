Las Vegas Aces superstar and reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson made up for lost time on Friday night.

Wilson, who missed the previous three games while in concussion protocol, returned against the Seattle Storm in a big way, scoring 20 points and pulling down 14 rebounds. Additionally, Wilson finished with a pair of assists and steals, as well as 3 blocks. However, her 14 rebounds on Friday marked the second-highest total of the season for Wilson, only edged out by her dominant season opener in which she grabbed 16 boards to go along with 31 points. Friday's game marked the fifth time this season Wilson has recorded a double-double.

A’ja Wilson with a double-double in her first game back from concussion protocol 😤 pic.twitter.com/gi0wQdFcli — ESPN (@espn) June 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

A'ja Wilson, Aces trying to string together wins during tough WNBA season

Article Continues Below

The Aces will likely need much more of what Wilson provided on Friday.

For the last five years or so, the WNBA and its fans have largely become accustomed to the Aces being one of the best teams — if not the best — in the entire league. In addition to finishing the regular season atop the Western Conference four times, Las Vegas has made the playoffs each of the last six years, and in that time, the Aces have reached the Finals three times and won twice.

This season has been nothing short of a disaster, though. During the entire 2023 regular season, the Aces lost six games. So far through 12 games this year, the Aces have lost seven. With Friday's loss, its third straight, Las Vegas slipped to 5-7, which is third-worst in the West and puts them in the eighth spot in the league.

While there is still plenty of time to turn it around, this upcoming stretch will be crucial. Like Friday's loss vs. Seattle, each of the Aces' next three games are at home and against teams that do not have a winning record.

The next leg of the week-long homestand is the Indiana Fever (6-6), who are also trying to find their way with Caitlin Clark back in the lineup. Then, the Aces host the lowly Connecticut Sun, losers of their last five and the team with the worst record in the WNBA (2-11). Las Vegas finishes up the stretch against the Washington Mystics (5-8), who have lost eight of their last 11.