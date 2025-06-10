If Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin had a skeptical first impression of Caitlin Clark while at Iowa, she appeared not to have that with A'ja Wilson on the Aces.

In an interview on the Bird's Eye View podcast, Martin led in on what it was like playing with Wilson during her rookie season with the Aces. She praised Wilson for her humility and leadership skills, often bearing the brunt of team struggles.

“I would say like A'ja, I think she like took the brunt of like everything,” Martin said. “Every loss, she felt that and she took like ownership and that's hard to do, especially when you're that good and you're MVP, back to back world champions. And like being able to take getting yelled at too.”

Martin elaborated on the role Wilson took on as being the best all-around player in the WNBA.

“Whenever you're one of the best in the league, a lot of people don't handle that well and she handled that with grace and for her to be able to stomach that and take that shows like every other person in this locker room should be able to take it too you know and handle that,” she said. “So like that was one way she led. And then just by like always checking in on people. It's not like you have to be the most vocal person, but like everybody in that locker room knew like she had your back.”

Martin had a standout rookie year with the Aces. In 34 games, Martin's feisty style of play enabled her to contribute on both ends of the floor.

Last Saturday, Martin contributed in the first game against the Aces as a member of the Valkyries. She came off the bench scoring 12 points and grabbing seven rebounds in a 95-68 win.

Article Continues Below

While with the Aces, Wilson looked out for Martin.

A'ja Wilson took Kate Martin under her wing

There was much for Martin to learn from Wilson during her stint with the Aces. Wilson is a three-time WNBA MVP and led Vegas to back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023.

Wilson helped Martin navigate the treacherous waters of playing professional basketball in a big market like Vegas. They fed off each other well, both on and off the floor. Their respective vicious personalities endeared them to Vegas and league fans.

Wilson made it a point to “protect her at all costs,” referring to Martin, and would do whatever it took.