The Las Vegas Aces are steamrolling, and A'ja Wilson is playing a major role. On Thursday, Wilson surpassed Breanna Stewart for the third-most points scored in a single season at 937.

In the process, the Aces finished the regular season with their 16th consecutive game. They defeated the Los Angeles Sparks 103-75 and await the Seattle Storm in the first round of the Playoffs this Sunday.

Meanwhile, Wilson is on the verge of potentially winning her fourth WNBA MVP, a feat no player has ever achieved. Something she spoke about in an interview with Malika Andrews on ESPN on Friday.

“I'm grateful, I'm blessed to be just surrounded by an amazing team that helps me just be who I am.”

"I'm grateful, I'm blessed to be just surrounded by an amazing team that helps me just be who I am." A'ja Wilson on potentially being the first WNBA player to win a fourth MVP 🤩 –@malika_andrews pic.twitter.com/UP7lOf66bA — espnW (@espnW) September 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

This year, Wilson averaged 23.4 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. Along the way, she made her 7th All-Star appearance in July in Indianapolis.

In August, Wilson became the first WNBA player to have a 30 point and 20 rebound game. She finished with 32 points and 20 rebounds in a 94-86 victory over the Connecticut Sun.

At this point, she is gunning for the MVP alongside Napheesa Collier and Alyssa Thomas. Jack Maloney of CBS Sports has Wilson as the odds on favorite to win MVP over Collier and Thomas.

Article Continues Below

The Aces' second half surge has propelled not only them, but Wilson to continue to do what she does best.

A'ja Wilson remains the best all-around player in the WNBA

The essence of what it means to be an all-around player in basketball is being able to do it all. To score, rebound, push the tempo, be a playmaker, play defense, use strength and agility, and lead.

Altogether, A'ja Wilson exemplifies that better than most in the WNBA. She makes herself and her teammates better at every which way turn.

Wilson garners double doubles, generates high assist totals, and can score from all spots on the floor.

As a result, she has won MVPs, Defensive Player of the Year honors, and led the Aces to two WNBA championships (2022, 2023).