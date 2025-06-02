A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces are building momentum again. After a 20-point loss at the hands of the Seattle Storm on the road on May 25, Las Vegas has seemingly gotten it together again. They defeated the Los Angeles Sparks at home last Friday, 96-81, before getting their revenge on the Storm on Sunday, thanks in large part to Wilson's big game.

The three-time WNBA Most Valuable Player led the Aces past the Storm with 19 points on 9-for-22 shooting from the floor to go with three assists, but she punished the Storm on the defensive side of the court.

The 28-year-old Wilson recorded four blocks and three steals. It was par for the course for Wilson, as she's always been a defensive menace, as evidenced by her two WNBA Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Moreover, her performance against the Storm moved her closer to the top of an all-time WNBA list, per StatMamba.

“A'ja Wilson ties Candace Parker for the 2nd most games in WNBA history with 3+ STL & 3+ BLK,” shared StatMamba in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Wilson's impact on defense for the Aces can't be understated, as she continues to dominate the glass and protect the rim in the 2025 WNBA season. She's recorded at least three blocks in each of the last three Las Vegas Aces and is averaging 10.5 rebounds per game, so far in the campaign. Through Sunday, only Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky and Jonquel Jones of the New York Liberty are averaging more boards per contest than Wilson.

Wilson's performance in the rematch versus the Storm also came on the heels of her monster outing in the Sparks game in which the six-time WNBA All-Star put up a staggering double-double of 35 points and 13 rebounds to go along with three steals and three blocks in just 36 minutes of floor duty.

With Wilson playing at a high level, the Aces know they can contend again for a WNBA championship, which they won in 2022 and 2023.

Looking ahead, the Aces, who improved to 4-2, will face the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center in San Francisco this coming Monday.