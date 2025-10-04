The Las Vegas Aces once again relied on the now four-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson as they defeated the Phoenix Mercury in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals. The thrilling 89-86 victory came after a total of 12 lead changes and nine ties in what was a topsy-turvy game until the fourth quarter.

The Aces head coach Becky Hammon was in good spirits post-game and had a simple answer when asked for Game 2 predictions.

“I predict our defense will be better,” she said, leading to a hilarious reaction from her star player.

“Please predict that,” Wilson exclaimed, per For The Win’s Meghan L. Hall.

Wilson was the joint top scorer for her team with 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, with Dana Evans coming off the bench to add 21 as well. Jewell Loyd also added 18 as a reserve as the Aces’ bench unit outscored the Mercury’s 41-16.

Jackie Young added 10 points and five assists while Chelsea Gray returned with eight points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. Wilson took control late in the fourth quarter as 12 of her 21 points came in the final 14 minutes.

For the Mercury, a total of five players scored in double digits as Kahleah Copper led her team with 21 points. Satou Sabally missed a late three-pointer to tie the game, finishing with 19 points, four assists and four rebounds.

Alyssa Thomas also had a double-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. However, the game came down to the Aces’ depth completely out-scoring their opposition as the Mercury missed multiple chances to mount a late comeback.

Thomas missed two late free throws with 24.6 seconds remaining in the game, after which Young made both of her shots with 13.5 seconds remaining on the clock. That proved to be enough, with Hammon clearly hoping for her team to defend better when it comes to Game 2, also set to take place at The Michelob Ultra Arena in Nevada.