Dana Evans made incredible WNBA history during Game 1 of the 2025 WNBA Finals between the Las Vegas Aces and Phoenix Mercury on Friday night.

In 26 minutes of action, Evans finished with a stat line of 21 points, four steals, three assists, and two rebounds. She shot 8-of-13 from the field, including 5-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Her efforts on the court allowed her to make league history, per the WNBA comms page on social media. She became the first player in WNBA Finals history to make five 3-pointers and record four steals in a game.

How Dana Evans, Aces played against Mercury

It was a big performance for Dana Evans to have off the bench, helping the Aces secure a huge Game 1 win over the Mercury in the WNBA Finals.

Phoenix had the edge for most of the night, keeping up with Las Vegas' attack. However, the Aces outscored the Mercury 22-15 in the last 10 minutes, making key plays down the stretch as they took control of the game and never let go.

Turnovers and free throws made the difference in this matchup. Las Vegas only committed five turnovers while making 14 shots at the line. It wasn't the same for Phoenix, turning the ball over 12 times while converting 10 free throws.

Four players scored in double-digits on Las Vegas' behalf, including Evans. A'ja Wilson shined with a performance of 21 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and a steal. She shot 7-of-16 from the field and 7-of-9 from the charity stripe. Jewell Loyd came next with 18 points and four rebounds, Jackie Young had 10 points and five assists, while Chelsea Gray provided eight points and 10 assists.

The Aces will look to take a 2-0 series lead when they host the Mercury in Game 2. The contest will take place on Oct. 5 at 3 p.m. ET.