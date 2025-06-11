The Las Vegas Aces entered the 2025 season as a favorite. A'ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray saw a third Olympian join them in Jewell Loyd this offseason. However, a 4-3 start to the season has the team rethinking its approach. Las Vegas made a move they hope will help them improve when they waived forward Crystal Bradford from their roster on Wednesday. The move brings the Aces' active roster down to 10 players, helping the team prepare for the return of Megan Gustafson from injury.

Bradford fought through three different roster cuts in order to make Las Vegas roster. In her first season since 2021, though, the 31-year-old has struggled. Through four games off the bench, Bradford averaged one point and one rebound in six minutes per game.

The 6-foot forward posted her reaction to the news on her X account. According to her, she accepts what happened in stride.

“The worst feeling in the world is your parents calling asking what you do?” Bradford said. “As if you are in trouble. I had a great camp and a tremendous growth here with the aces ! They went in a different direction and that’s just what it is. Hold the narratives because i am still a great!”

Fans rallied around Bradford, supporting her as she pursues her next opportunity.

“Keep your head up Crystal, your story is still being written,” one fan commented. “Stay ready, that energy and talent is needed. Enjoyed watching your game in AU!”

“Regardless of playing time, your presence was felt and seen 👏🏾 ,” another said. “…wishing you nothing but the best on your next team because I know the calls are coming.”

“disappointing, but you will bounce back even stronger!! 🙏🏻,” one Central Michigan graduate said. “your fellow chippewas are always proud & rooting for you CB!!”

Wilson, Gray, Loyd, and the rest of the Aces have started to overcome a slow start. However, they will have to navigate the rest of their season without Bradford on the team.