The Las Vegas Aces and Chicago Sky are pulling off an intriguing trade on Friday. The Aces will receive 2021 WNBA champion, Dana Evans, for 2 second-round picks, according to Annie Costabile on X (formerly Twitter). The move comes as a bit of a shock, but not too much.

Chicago wants to keep building and piling up draft picks and assets. Their core of Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso have shown legitimacy as a 1-2 punch. Still, they have plenty of cap space, and their two stars are established. With first-year head coach Tyler Wade, it might be another progression year for the Sky.

On the flip side, Las Vegas has some work to do. After the Aces traded for Jewell Loyd in January, they lost Kelsey Plum. Plus, some of their rotational players like Sydney Colson and Alysha Clark left the Aces and signed deals with other teams. It might limit the effectiveness of the Aces.

One of the reasons they were so dominant was because of that depth. The star power was always there, but the depth was what separated them. Now, they're looking to replenish some of that lost depth.

Dana Evans can be a great trade for the Aces and Sky

Although the Aces are getting an established player, the Sky are receiving draft capital. While it's typically uncommon for 2nd round picks to turn into All-WNBA players, you never know. Plus, it's more assets for Chicago to use in the 2026 free agency period.

Another season of Cardoso and Reese running the show could entice free agents to join the Windy City. Also, it can show the Sky who they need to get in free agency to elevate the duo's respective games.

Evans has become a lethal 3-point shooter. Last season, she's knocked down roughly 37% of her shots on just under 3 attempts per game. Considering she shot under 30% the season prior, that'a huge boost. Not to mention, her craftiness around the basket gets her to the free-throw line.

She shot a career-high 96% from the line last season. Being paired with Loyd and Wilson will do wonders for her game. She'll receive plenty of wide open shots. Also, the driving lanes will be open, considering defenses have to account for Loyd and Jackie Young.

Either way, it's too early to tell who won the trade between the Aces and the Sky. Las Vegas acquired a win-now player and Chicago is building for the future. With however those draft picks turn out, then it could be worthy to revisit this trade and see who won.