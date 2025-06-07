Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers has had a busy 2025. From winning a national championship with the UConn Huskies to being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft, Bueckers' impact continues to grow. Even though the Wings' young star is out with a concussion, she was recognized for her influence on the sports world this year. She joined an annual list made by AdWeek of influential athletes, joining Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier, and Cameron Brink is WNBA players that received the honor.

Along with what she does on the court for her team, Bueckers' popularity has driven a new audience to the WNBA. In a time where the league is growing at a historic rate because of its young stars, the Wings' new point guard has become one of its future faces.

Her appearance on Ad Week's 2025 Most Powerful Women in Sports List is the first of her career. Her team celebrated her inclusion on their social media pages. If she continues on her trajectory, though, it won't be the last.

Stewart and Collier are on the list because of Unrivaled. The two WNBA All-Stars developed the 3v3 league that ran during the WNBA offseason. Its popularity netted the league national attention, and TNT aired games throughout its season. Both players were proud of their work and look forward to improving Unrivaled before its next season.

Brink, on the other hand, found her way onto the list in a different way. The Los Angeles Sparks forward has yet to play a single minute in 2025. Despite that, the former Stanford Cardinal has grown her popularity in leaps and bounds. Her podcast with Sydel Curry-Lee, Straight to Cam, has thousands of subscribers.

That, combined with the influence Brink has on social media, has her earning a spot on AdWeek's list.

She, Stewart, Collier, and Bueckers took different paths to the same place. However, the Wings guard has a chance to leave her mark on the league. If she and the WNBA continue to grow together, her influence will only grow.