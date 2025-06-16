Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink won't let up on one key issue in the WNBA: the 12-person roster limit.

Three weeks after calling the current roster sizes “insane,” Brink expanded on her “Straight to Cam” podcast with guest Sue Bird.

“I think now rosters need to be expanded before you know we add any more expansion teams,” the second-year Sparks star said. “Like we've had, you know, three people out. Now we're at 10 people. It puts a lot of strain on people that are signed into hardships, you know all of that.”

Now especially, teams around the W are dealing with roster crunches as injuries rack up and international players step away for EuroBasket. Bird, who played 19 seasons in the league, all with the Seattle Storm, agreed that the WNBA needs to discuss it, but cautioned that it's trickier than it sounds.

Article Continues Below

“You guys have been on the teams that have dropped to nine and you can’t even do layup lines normal and you can’t scrimmage on the road, it’s a whole thing,” she said. “So I’m with you that we need to do it, it’s just the trade-offs make it trickier because in our last CBA, the CBA’s before that, I didn’t want to give up money for a 13th spot because once you start adding players everybody has to give up a little bit of money. So that’s where it gets tricky.”

The WNBA has a salary cap of around $1.5 million, meaning that as it stands, adding even one roster spot would take significant money from players' pockets.

The good news for the players is that they have already opted out of their current CBA, meaning they will have to negotiate a new one for next season. With the WNBA enjoying meteoric growth over the past half-decade, salaries are set to increase significantly.

Next season, the league will add 24 new roster spots with the Toronto Tempo and Portland WNBA team entering the fold. It has its eyes on a 16th team as well. The WNBA has grown to the point that it can absorb expansion without watering down the talent level. For the sake of the players, however, it may need to find a way to add a 13th spot to each existing team.