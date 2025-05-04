The Los Angeles Sparks recently teamed up with USA Deaf Basketball for a joint scrimmage and training session ahead of the upcoming 2025 WNBA regular season, in a collaborative effort focused on preparation, connection and exposure for athletes in both programs.

“This is an experience where we take the opportunity to show our potential on court,” said J.A. Gray, a USA Deaf Basketball player, in a social media on Instagram Sunday post following the joint training. “Thank you to @la_sparks for this opportunity to prepare both teams for the next competition. It’s great to watch our team playing against @kelseyplum10 and @liatu.king as CODA.”

Gray added that the experience was not just about basketball, but also about representation and access.

“It’s such a blessing experience, to spread more ASL exposure and create new connection and memories,” Gray said.

The Sparks' collaboration with the national Deaf team reflects the WNBA franchise's continued efforts to use the sport to elevate underrepresented communities, while also keeping their squad sharp ahead of the season opener on May 16.

The informal matchup took place during the Sparks' training camp in Los Angeles, where the full team — including new additions and returning stars— have gathered to prepare for the upcoming season.

Sparks prepare for pivotal 2025 season with new leadership

The joint training comes as the Sparks enter a transitional period. After parting ways with head coach Curt Miller, Los Angeles hired longtime Utah coach Lynne Roberts to lead the 2025 campaign. Roberts inherits a young but talented roster including former No. 2 pick Cameron Brink, who is recovering from an ACL tear, and All-Rookie selection Rickea Jackson.

The Sparks also added veteran Kelsey Plum, previously of the Las Vegas Aces, via trade in the offseason. Los Angeles has also made further coaching adjustments, with three-time WNBA All-Star Danielle Robinson joining as an assistant coach following Nikki Blue’s departure to USC.

With a blend of youth, experience and fresh leadership, the Sparks aim to snap a four-year playoff drought and re-establish themselves as a top-tier WNBA franchise.