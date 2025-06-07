ARLINGTON, TX — The Los Angeles Sparks defeated the Dallas Wings by a final score of 93-79 on Friday night. With the loss, Dallas now holds a 1-8 overall record. DiJonai Carrington led the Wings with 16 points while JJ Quinerly added 14. Meanwhile, Luisa Geiselsoder recorded an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double to go along with six assists, two steals and a blocked shot.

Geiselsoder will leave for EuroBasket in mid-June. The Wings are going to miss her without question, as she displayed her intriguing ceiling on Friday night. Although it has been a difficult start to the '25 campaign for the team, Geiselsoder has been a bright spot. She may be the Wings' secret weapon.

“I'm happy that I can help the team,” Geiselsoder told reporters after the game. “It would definitely be better if we would get out with a win… The numbers don't say anything if you don't win the game. I'm definitely happy. I'm happy that I can show that I can compete in this league but the goal is to win games and right now we're not winning games.”

Geiselsoder, a 6'4″ center, gives the Wings size while positively impacting the game. She often makes the right play, something this Dallas team desperately needs on a more consistent basis overall. On Friday, Geiselsoder was arguably the Wings' best overall player.

“One, a consistent energy and effort,” Wings head coach Chris Koclanes said of what Luisa Geiselsoder brings to the Wings. “And then two, a smart piece that is a connector on both sides of the floor… Communicates and understands schemes defensively, is there early… is able to execute multiple coverages… She can keep guards in front as well, she moves extremely well. And then offensively, just a connector of the offense, right? A screener, catch, move it, screen, roll, just a constant connector and we need more ball-movers like that.”

It has been a challenging start to the season for Dallas. With Paige Bueckers potentially set to return from injury soon — and Luisa Geiselsoder playing well — perhaps Dallas will bounce back at some point in the near-future.

The Wings' next game is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 4 PM EST in Arlington, TX against the Minnesota Lynx. Defeating the 8-0 Lynx will prove to be a challenge without question, but Dallas will attempt to pull off the upset in front of the home fans.