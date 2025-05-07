The Los Angeles Sparks took the court as a new unit for the first time in the 2025 WNBA preseason, and superstar Kelsey Plum wasted no time getting on the scoreboard. The three-time All-Star moved flawlessly through the paint as the defense was unable to stop Plum from notching the opening basket of the game and first with her new squad.

Another look at KP's first preseason bucket in her new threads

Plum was appearing in her first game with the Sparks after arriving via a three-team trade from the Las Vegas Aces in February. Along with the two-time WNBA champion, L.A. received the No. 9 pick in the 2025 draft, which it used to take Sarah Ashlee Barker, and a 2026 second-round pick.

Seattle acquired this year's No. 2 pick — which the team turned into dunking phenom Dominique Malonga — Li Yueru, and a 2026 first-rounder, while the Aces netted Jewell Loyd and the 2025 No. 13 pick, which became Aaliyah Nye.

Before tipping off against the Golden State Valkyries, Plum even had time for a sweet reunion moment with former teammate Kate Martin. Martin was also making a debut of her own with the Valkyries after leaving the Aces via the expansion draft in December.

It's all love 🥹 Former teammates Kelsey Plum and Kate Martin reunite ahead of their preseason game. Both will be debuting for new teams!

The Sparks went on to outlast Golden State in the nail-biting contest and steal an 83-82 win, spoiling the Valkyries' inaugural outing in the process. Plum finished the game with 11 points and five assists in 23 minutes of playing time.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist will next be in action for the Sparks when they tip off the regular season on May 16 in a rematch with the Valkyries.