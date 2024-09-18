Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve has attributed much of the team’s successful 2024 season to the stellar play of forward Napheesa Collier. Leading the charge on both ends of the court, Collier has been a cornerstone for Minnesota’s defense and offense, helping the Lynx maintain their position near the top of the WNBA standings. Collier’s MVP-caliber performances have sparked a turnaround since the Olympic break, with the Lynx winning 12 of their last 13 games.

“Each year she knows that if she plays like an MVP that our team has a chance to be highly successful,” Reeve said, as reported by Doug Feinberg of The Associated Press. “That’s what we’ve seen this year. Both sides, her impact defensively each night there are different ways you can use her. She’s defensive player of the year and MVP, that’s why we are sitting where we are.”

Collier’s post-Olympic break surge has been nothing short of spectacular, averaging 20.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Her dominance on the defensive end has also been key to Minnesota’s success, with the Lynx holding their opponents to just 78 points per game in this stretch. In their most recent four games, Minnesota’s defense has been even stingier, with no opponent scoring more than 80 points.

Aces' star A'ja Wilson edges out Lynx's Napheesa Collier for MVP

While Collier’s standout season has sparked conversation about her potential MVP candidacy, Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson remains the front-runner for the award. Wilson has put up historic numbers, becoming the first player on Sunday in WNBA history to score over 1,000 points in a single season. Still, Collier’s all-around contributions have not gone unnoticed, as she remains in the conversation for both MVP and Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Despite being overlooked in the preseason predictions, the Lynx have defied expectations. At the start of the season, they were not considered in the same category as top teams like Las Vegas and the New York Liberty. However, with Collier leading the way, the Lynx captured the Commissioner’s Cup earlier this year and have consistently performed as one of the league’s top teams.

Reeve has praised the team's unity and focus as it enters the final days of the regular season.

“We have a strong, strong feel for who we are and if I could describe our team, I would say everyone is comfortable in their own skin and we all accept each other for who we are and that just gives us all confidence,” she said.

With one game left in the regular season on Thursday against the Sparks, and playoff positioning on the line, Collier’s continued excellence will be crucial as Minnesota aims to finish the season strong and make a deep postseason run.