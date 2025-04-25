The TIME100 gala recently took place, and many people who are continuing to make changes in the world and lead by example were present at the event. One of those people who were present was Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier, who was named on the TIME100 list and was a co-founder of Unrivaled alongside Breanna Stewart.

Collier was recognized for her leadership and impact, and for helping shape the future of women's sports, as Unrivaled's inaugural season was one for the books. As much as people were honoring her for being on the list, they were also shouting her out for the outfit that she had on at the gala.

Here are just a few comments about her outfit.

“She looks great!!! Yesss Phee,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Napheesa…I got dinner money. I’m serious, you choose the date, I’ll choose the place,” another user wrote.

“PHEEnomenal,” a third user wrote.

It's obvious that Collier knows how to turn heads on and off the court, and it looks like many people weren't familiar with her game.

Napheesa Collier looking to grow Unrivaled after strong inaugural season

Collier and Stewart had a successful first year for Unrivaled, and the numbers probably speak for themselves. They had more than 20 brand deals and landed a multi-year media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery. For the women who were playing, they had the opportunity to not only have training rooms and recovery areas, but also nursing and daycare facilities.

In an interview with CNBC, Collier noted that the league made $27 million in revenue and raised enough so that the league can be sustainable for the next several years.

“It was year one, and it's like, you have an idea and sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't,” Collier said. “We were changing things in real time, so we're hoping to improve the fan experience and make it even better for the players — so growth is what we're looking at.”

With how much success Unrivaled had, Collier thinks that players have more leverage than they had before when discussing how much they should be getting paid in the WNBA.