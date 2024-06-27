The Minnesota Lynx faced a harsh reality check in their recent 94-88 loss to the Dallas Wings, snapping their seven-game win streak. Lynx star Napheesa Collier did not hold back in her assessment of the game, blaming the team's defensive shortcomings.

“We weren't ready to defend today,” Collier said after the game, where she recorded a 29-point, 11-rebound double-double. Center Alanna Smith, who scored 15 points and hit a career-high five three-pointers, echoed similar sentiments, stating, “We weren't playing our defense,” per Kent Youngblood of the Minneapolis Star Tribune

The loss came just two days after the Lynx celebrated their victory against the New York Liberty in the Commissioner's Cup, the WNBA's in-season tournament. The Lynx entered Thursday’s game against the Wings ranked second in defensive rating and points allowed and were first in opponents' overall shooting and three-point shooting. However, the Wings, led by Arike Ogunbowale and former Lynx player Odyssey Sims, managed to shoot 48.7% overall and 60% from beyond the arc.

Despite a strong offensive performance where the Lynx scored 88 points, shot 47.1%, made 11 three-pointers, and had assists on 27 of their 33 made shots, their defense was not up to par.

“We were not defensively who we needed to be,” Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said. “That was our greatest disappointment. We weren't difficult to play against.”

Loss to Wings clouds Lynx's Commissioner's Cup win

The game saw the Lynx struggle early on to contain Dallas center Teaira McCowan, who scored 15 of her 17 points in the first half. Reeve pointed out that McCowan's effectiveness disrupted the Lynx's pick-and-roll defense, leading to further defensive breakdowns.

“It got to the point where we were afraid to defend in the pick and roll,” Reeve said.

This defensive hesitation allowed the Wings guards to penetrate easily.

“We never gave 'em our chest, we were alongside of 'em on damn near every drive,” Reeve added, leading to either fouls or made baskets by the Wings.

The Lynx had initially taken control of the game, ending the first quarter with a 28-15 lead. However, a 13-0 run by the Wings late in the second quarter tied the game, and the Lynx struggled to regain their footing. Despite briefly regaining the lead, the Lynx could not maintain their defensive intensity, allowing the Wings to close out the game strong.

In the final moments, Ogunbowale and Sims combined for crucial points, securing the victory for Dallas.

“We had some players who weren't ready to play today,” Reeve said. “It makes the Commissioner's Cup (win) a little less sweet, for sure.”