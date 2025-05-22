Even though Napheesa Collier is making WNBA history three games into the season, the Minnesota Lynx forward has one goal in mind: And it's not an MVP, like her head coach Cheryl Reeve said.

It's winning.

“I’m really just focused on team stuff,” Collier said via Sportskeedia. “We got so close to the championship last year. That’s my No. 1 goal. I think all of the other stuff comes after that. I’m just focused on us getting a championship.”

After all, the Minnesota forward was second in MVP voting behind A'ja Wilson. The latter had one of the most historic seasons in the league. However, Collier won the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year award.

Individual accolades aside, the Lynx were in the WNBA Finals and lost in five games to the New York Liberty. It was a tightly contested series, and one where every call decided the outcome of the game.

The motivation is as high as it has ever been to win, even if it means forfeiting individual awards.

What does Cheryl Reeve think of Lynx's Napheesa Collier winning MVP?

Even though Collier dismissed any MVP claims, her head coach understands that the team needs her to perform at that level to win.

Reeve detailed why her star player should aim for an MVP award.

“Next step for her is obviously to have a season worthy of being MVP,” Reeve said. “I think that’s what she’s capable of doing. We all know that. Our fortunes hinge on her ability to do that.”

“It’s got to be on both ends of the floor, for sure,” Reeve said. “That’s why I thought she was so impactful last year with getting Defensive Player of the Year. Honestly, if she’s probably remotely close to last year, and maybe other players aren’t otherworldly in what they do. Maybe a tick better than last year should get it done.”

Although, as Collier said, the award isn't everything, the team's success is predicated on her dominance. After all, she cruised through the first two rounds of the 2024 WNBA playoffs.

Either way, the Lynx are undefeated thus far in the WNBA season with a 3-0 record. Their depth, size, and star power are truly proving to be too much for teams to handle.

With Collier leading the charge, anything can happen. Furthermore, the motivation is as high as ever in part due to coming up short in the WNBA Finals.

If Minnesota wins the 2025 WNBA championship, it will all be worth it.