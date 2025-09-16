The New York Liberty appear to have avoided the worst-case scenario in terms of Breanna Stewart's knee injury, but her status for Game 2 against the Phoenix Mercury is still uncertain.

Head coach Sandy Brondello told reporters at practice on Tuesday that Stewart will be a game-time decision. The two-time WNBA MVP was at practice but did not participate, wearing a leg sleeve but no brace.

Stewart sustained her injury in overtime of New York's WNBA Playoffs Game 1 win in Phoenix on Sunday as she converted a layup. She initially stayed in the game, missing the and-1 free throw before asking Brondello to sub her out. She did not return as the Liberty held on, 76-69.

Stewart had an MRI on Monday when the team returned to New York, which came back “relatively clean,” Brondello said.

In a year where injuries hobbled the Liberty all season, Stewart has already missed extended time with a knee injury — albeit her right knee, whereas she injured her left on Sunday. She missed most of August before returning for the final seven games of the regular season. She scored in double figures and secured at least five rebounds in every game down the stretch as she ramped back up.

Before leaving Game 1, Stewart scored 18 on 7-14 shooting with six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

If she is unable to go in Game 2, expect Emma Meesseman to re-enter the starting lineup. The midseason acquisition has both started and come off the bench as the Liberty have continued to deal with personnel issues. In 17 games, she averaged 13.4 points and 5.1 rebounds.

The Liberty and Mercury tip off Wednesday night at 8 p.m. at Barclays Center. A New York win will send them to the WNBA semifinals for the third straight year. A loss will force a winner-take-all Game 3 in Phoenix on Friday.