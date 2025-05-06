New York Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb’s whiteboard has become famous around the WNBA. It’s how, before 2023 free agency, he drew up the plans to assemble a super-team, writing three names: Breanna Stewart, Courtney Vandersloot and Jonquel Jones.

Kolb brought all three to New York. Two years later, he has nabbed his next whiteboard target, Natasha Cloud, a full season before she hit free agency.

“We did not anticipate that Tash Cloud would be available this past offseason,” Kolb told the media during a training camp availability. “That was a player we've had circled for a long time. Tash, we identified some years ago, for what she will bring on court for us: two-way play.

“We value versatility,” he added. “We value two-way play, we value shooting. I think I'm excited to see the line of combinations that a Tasha Cloud can unlock.”

Though the Liberty are coming off consecutive WNBA Finals trips and their first-ever WNBA championship in 2024, Kolb knew the team would have to improve to stay atop the league. So he looked at who could supplement an already loaded roster.

“I think Tasha is a leader,” he continued. “She leads not only by example but with her voice. Tash is a giver. You’ll know when Tasha is in the room, and it's a wonderful thing. She's a true connector, and so when you look at all of those qualities and you look at our current roster, Tash amplifies what we already have.”

Cloud comes to the Liberty after spending her first eight seasons with the Washington Mystics and 2024 with the Phoenix Mercury. As the 33-year-old veteran has gained experience in the league, her production has increased. A point guard, Cloud has averaged double figures in scoring the last three seasons and at least six assists per game for the last four.

More importantly for the Liberty, she’s the vocal leader that Kolb admits the team has been missing. As he said, you know when she’s in the room, and observing her in practice proves that. Without having played a game for the Liberty, she’s already the vocal leader, hyping up her teammates and directing traffic on the court.

How Natasha Cloud fits with the 2025 Liberty

With Vandersloot back in Chicago, the Liberty needed another point guard. But Vandersloot’s role during the playoffs last year was as the veteran off the bench who could ensure the team always had a reliable ball handler on the court.

Meanwhile Cloud is going to jump directly into the fire. She will share the court with Sabrina Ionescu — something both players have accepted.

“I think [Cloud] has actually said this on record that she wants to get our players shots,” Kolb said. “She wants to learn our players and put them in positions to succeed. She wants to heighten our defense.”

As for Ionescu, her season-end numbers looked great last year (18.2 points, 6.2 assists) but she was inconsistent, particularly in the playoffs. Kolb called it a “massive priority” to get the ball in her hands, adding that her decision-making has improved vastly.

“I think she's poised — if she continues this trajectory — to have a very special season,” he said. “Tasha is here to amplify that. Tasha is here to help with our pace. She's here to get into the paint and to help spray that ball out, and I think if you went and you looked at backcourt partner opportunities for Sabrina, there aren't many better than Natasha Cloud.”

The Liberty will unofficially begin their title defense Friday night at home in an exhibition game against the Connecticut Sun. It all starts for real on May 17 when they host the Las Vegas Aces. The Liberty will also celebrate their 2024 championship with a banner raising and ring ceremony before the game.